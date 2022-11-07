Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Bochum take on Borussia Monchengladbach at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 14 of the German Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Die Unabsteigbaren head into the game on a run of two consecutive home victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Gladbach @borussia_en A great weekend all wrapped up. Let's do it again on Tuesday! A great weekend all wrapped up. Let's do it again on Tuesday! 🐎💚 https://t.co/dZDDZQWbMB

Bochum failed to return to winning ways as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

This followed a 4-0 loss at the hands of Wolfsburg on October 29, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Bochum’s underwhelming start to the season sees them seated in 17th place in the Bundesliga table after claiming seven points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach stopped the rot last time out when they secured a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing three consecutive games.

With 19 points from 13 games, Borussia Monchengladbach are currently eighth in the league table, three points off the Conference League qualification spot.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 25 meetings between the teams, Bochum boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up six wins, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Bochum are unbeaten in their last 10 Bundesliga home games against Daniel Farke’s side, claiming six wins and four draws.

Borussia Monchengladbach are without an away win in the league this season, losing two and picking up four draws in their six matches.

Bochum have lost three of their last four Bundesliga matches, with a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin on October 23 being the exception.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bochum will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Borussia Monchengladbach side who have struggled for results on the road this season. However, we are backing the visitors to build on Friday’s victory over Stuttgart and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bochum 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five encounters between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes