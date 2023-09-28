Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach square off in the Bundesliga at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts were no match for a star-studded Bayern Munich side on Saturday, finishing on the wrong side of a 7-0 hammering at the Allianz Stadium. Thomas Letsch’s men are winless in seven games across competitions. The run has sw them crash out of the DFB Pokal in the opening round following a shootout defeat to Arminia Bielefeld on August 12.

With three points from their first five games, Bochum are 14th in the league table, one point and a place above Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach continue to struggle, as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig last weekend. Gerardo Seoane’s men are winless in six games across competition, stretching back to their 7-0 hammering of TuS Bersenbrück in the DFB Pokal on August 11.

Monchengladbach have struggled away from home, going winless in 10 league games, losing five, since February.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 27 meetings, Bochum boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Monchengladbach have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Bochum are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games against Monchengladbach, winning five times since May 2003.

Seoane’s men are winless in six games across competitions, losing four, since a 7-0 win over TuS Bersenbruck in August.

Bochum are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, winning thrice since a 5-1 loss to Wolfsburg in April.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Both teams are winless in the Bundesliga this campaign. Despite their struggles, Bochum have been impressive at home and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Monchengladbach

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between Bochum and Monchengladbach.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven clashes.)