Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Bochum host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Friday night.

Bochum are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, surrendering the first-half lead Sebastian Polter had given them.

The home side now sit 11th in the league table with 32 points from 26 games. They will look to shake off their latest result when they play on Friday as they seek to further strengthen their chances of survival.

Borussia Monchengladbach returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat Hertha Berlin 2-0. Alassane Plea opened the scoring with a first-half penalty before Matthias Ginter doubled his side's tally with a towering header from a corner kick.

The visitors sit two places and two points behind their weekend hosts in the league table. They will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts have a better record with 10 wins while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year which Borussia Monchengladbach won 2-1.

Bochum Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bochum

Milos Pantovic, Cristian Gamboa and Robert Tesche have been ruled out of Friday's game due to COVID-19. Maxim Leitsch and Danilo Soares are both recovering from the virus and are doubts for the game.

Simon Zoller and Danny Blum are also set to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Danny Blum

Doubtful: Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares

COVID-19: Milos Pantovic, Robert Tesche, Cristian Gambia

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Nico Elvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's game as a result. Mamadou Doucoure and Jonas Hofmann are both out with injuries.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Nico Elvedi

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Herbert Bockhorn, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Erhan Masovic, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Marvin Friedrich, Matthias Ginter, Jordan Beyer; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini; Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo; Marcus Thuram

Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Bochum have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and three of their last 12 in the league. However, they have lost just one of their last five home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage come Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach's latest result ended a three-game winless streak in which they conceded 11 goals. They should, however, have enough to pick up back-to-back wins on Friday.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

