Bochum vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Bochum host Darmstadt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday (March 31) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts lost 2-0 to relegation-threatened Mainz just before the international break. Bochum are 15th in the Bundesliga with 25 points from 26 games.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, were thrashed 5-2 by Bayern Munich in their last game, taking the lead midway through the first half before falling apart. The visitors are rock-bottom in the standings with 13 points, six points away from safety.

Bochum vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between the two teams. Both sides have won six games apiece and drawn the other four.

Darmstadt have won one of their last nine games in the fixture.

Bochum are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and eight in the league.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, with a goal concession tally of 65.

All but one of Bochum's five league wins this season have come at home.

Darmstadt have picked up seven points on the road this season. Only Mainz (6) have picked up fewer.

Bochum vs Darmstadt Prediction

Bochum have lost their last four games and have won just one of their last eight outings. They have lost their last two home games.

Meanwhile, Darmstadt are on a three-game losing streak and are without a league win since October. They have won just once on the road all season and could see defeat.

Prediction: Bochum 2-1 Darmstadt

Bochum vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bochum

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)