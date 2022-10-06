Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

Bochum will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (October 8) in the Bundesliga.

The Blues have endured an abysmal start to their campaign, resulting in the dismissal of manager Thomas Reis. Former Vitesse boss Thomas Letsch is the new manager, but the German's start to life did not go as planned. That's because Bochum were beaten 4-0 by RB Leipzig, managing just two shots. Bochum are rock-bottom in the standings with just one point from eight games.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, had a rather sluggish start to their season but have now found form. They beat league leaders Union Berlin 2-0 in their last league outing, thanks to first-half goals from Mario Gotze and Jesper Lindstrom. Frankfurt then played out a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

The visitors are sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points from eight games. A win this weekend will see them enter the Champions League spots for the first time this season.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 21st meeting between Bochum and Frankfurt. The hosts have won seven times to Frankfurt's ten. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The Eagles have won six of their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three wins in this fixture.

Bochum have picked up just one point at home this season, the joint-fewest in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt are one of four teams in the Bundesliga this season yet to lose on the road.

The Blues have the worst offensive and defensive record in the German top flight this season, scoring five and conceding 23.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bochum are without a league win this season, losing seven of their eight games. They have won just one of their last eight Bundesliga games at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion and could struggle here.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three straight wins. They are unbeaten in their last four games on the road and should win here.

Prediction: Bochum 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of their last five games.)

