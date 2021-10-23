Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VfL Bochum host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in a 2021-22 Bundesliga game set to take place on Sunday evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt are 14th in the Bundesliga, with eight points from eight matches. They have managed just one win this season and have five draws and two losses to go with that solitary triumph.

Frankfurt are coming off a 3-1 win against Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League.

VfL Bochum, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win against minnows Greuther Feurth in their last league game. Anthony Losilla scored what eventually proved to be the winner in the 80th-minute.

VfL Bochum are just a spot behind Frankfurt in the 15th position with seven points from eight games.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt have played 17 matches against each other so far. Bochum have won six games, while Frankfurt have prevailed on nine occasions. Two matches have ended in draws.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the last meeting between the two sides 2-0.

VfL Bochum Bundesliga form: L-L-D-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bochum

Bochum have four absentees for Sunday's game against Eintracht Frankfurt - Robert Tesche, Simon Zoller, Herbert Bockhorn and Maxim Leitsch.

Zoller is a long-term injury concern, while the remaining trio are expected to recover in the next few weeks.

Injured: Robert Tesche, Simon Zoller, Herbert Bockhorn and Maxim Leitsch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz and Aymen Barkok have been sidelined with leg and hip injuries, respectively. However, Frankfurt will be able to call upon the services of Erik Durm, who returns from injury.

Injured: Christopher Lenz and Aymen Barkok

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindström, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have found their footing in their recent matches and the team will be hoping to continue their winning streak on Sunday. Bochum will be a difficult team to break at home, but Frankfurt should be able to prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

