Bochum vs Fortuna Dusseldorf prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga Relegation Playoffs

VfL Bochum host Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Thursday for the first leg of the Bundesliga Relegation Playoffs, looking to take a huge step towards retaining their top-flight status. With only seven wins and 33 points from 34 games, Bochum finished in 16th position in the Bundesliga table to get here, as FC Koln and Darmstadt were directly relegated.

Bochum still have a chance to remain in the top division, but will have to overcome 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf over two legs to achieve that. The Rheinländer are looking to reach the Bundesliga after four years in the second division, and will be confident of their chances following a good run in the league phase.

Bochum vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Head-To-Head

There have been 83 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bochum winning 29 times over Fortuna Dusseldorf and losing on a close 26 occasions. The Blues have won their last three games against Dusseldorf, and remain unbeaten in their last four. The sides are also meeting for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Bochum form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Bochum vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Team News

Bochum

Head coach Heiko Butscher will be short on options as Philipp Forster is out with a hip injury, while Mohammed Tolba, Michael Esser and Moritz-Broni Kwarteng are currently dealing with injuries. Goalkeeper Manuel Riemann is unavailable for selection for both legs due to an internal rift.

But on the bright side, Felix Passlack returns from his suspension and could slot right back into the XI.

Injured: Philipp Forster, Mohammed Tolba, Michael Esser, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Jamil Siebert is the only injury concern for the visitors as the defender has injured his thigh and will undergo an operation soon.

Injured: Jamil Siebert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Predicted XI

Bochum (4-2-3-1): Andreas Luthe; Felix Passlack, Ivan Ordets, Keven Schlotterbeck, Bernardo; Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Moritz Broschinski, Kevin Stoger, Maximilian Wittek; Philipp Hofmann

Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-2-3-1): Florian Kastenmeier; Matthias Zimmermann, Tim Oberdorf, Jordy de Wijs, Emmanuel Iyoha; Yannik Engelhardt, Ao Tanaka; Felix Klaus, Shinta Appelkamp, Christos Tzolis; Vincent Vermeij

Bochum vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction

Bochum have a good record against Dusseldorf in recent times and will give them a tough run for their money once again here. The Blues might not have it easy, with Dusseldorf in good form, but we still expect Bochum to win.

Prediction: Bochum 2-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf