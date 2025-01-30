Bochum host Freiburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga campaign. The hosts are bottom of the pile with 12 points from 19 matches.

After an impressive 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig a fortnight ago, Bochum lost 3-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach. Freiburg, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to leaders Bayern Munich last time out, falling two goals behind early in the second half before Matthias Ginter pulled one back midway through the half.

The visitors are 10th in the Bundesliga with 27 points from 19 matches.

Bochum vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Bochum and Freiburg, who lead 14-9.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have won their last seven games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture since 2021.

Bochum have conceded 42 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Holstein Kiel (48) have shipped more.

Only two of Freiburg's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Trending

Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction

Bochum are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won one of their last four matches. They have, however, lost one of their last five games at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the trot by an aggregate scoreline of 10-2. They have been poor on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Bochum 2-2 Freiburg

Bochum vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback