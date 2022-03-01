Bochum vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Bochum and Freiburg will take a break from league assignments this week and will lock horns at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal.

The home team had a fairly tough run to the semis. After beating amateur side Wuppertaler SV 2-1 in their first cup game, they were drawn against fellow top-flight sides Augsburg and Mainz in subsequent rounds. They beat the former on penalties and the latter 3-1.

Bochum last made it past this stage of the cup competition back in the 1987-98 season, ultimately finishing runner-up after losing 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

Freiburg faced 3. Liga sides Wurzburger Kickers and Osnabruck in the first and second rounds of the cup competition respectively. They then faced Hoffenheim in the last 16 of the tournament, winning 4-1.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the domestic cup back in the 2014-15 season, losing 1-0 to Wolfsburg. They will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Bochum vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Bochum and Freiburg. The hosts have won six of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in a Bundesliga clash earlier in the season, which Bochum won 2-1.

Bochum Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Freiburg Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Bochum vs Freiburg Team News

Bochum

Simon Zoller is the only injured player from the hosts' camp ahead of Wednesday's game. All other players are fit and available for selection by manager Thomas Reis.

Injured: Simon Zoller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Like their hosts, Freiburg have just one injury concern ahead of their cup clash. Yannik Keitel is unavailable due to an injury.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Gerrit Holtmann

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler; Roland Sallai, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Nils Petersen

Bochum vs Freiburg Prediction

Bochum have won just one of their last five games across all competitions, with three of those games ending in draws. They have, however, enjoyed a lot of luck against Freiburg in their recent meetings, losing just once in all their matchups since 2004.

Freiburg have had mixed results this year but are currently on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six games. The visitors are the more confident side heading into Wednesday's clash and could therefore get the win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Freiburg

