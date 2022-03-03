Bochum vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Bochum will welcome Greuther Furth to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion for a matchday 25 fixture in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The home side will go into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Freiburg at the same ground in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday. Sebastian Polter and Nils Petersen scored second-half goals to force extra time where Rolan Sallai scored the winning goal in the 120th minute.
Greuther Furth played out a 1-1 draw with FC Koln on home turf in the league last weekend. Florian Kainz and Sebastian Griesbeck scored after the break to share the spoils.
The draw left Furth rooted to the bottom of the standings and they are now nine points away from safety. Bochum sit fairly comfortably in the 11th spot, having garnered 29 points from 24 matches.
Bochum vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head
The two sides have eight wins apiece in their last 29 games against one another, while 13 matches ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Anthony Lossila scored on the stroke of fulltime to hand Bochum a 1-0 away victory.
Bochum form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D
Greuther Furth form guide: D-L-W-L-W
Bochum vs Greuther Furth Team News
Bochum
Simon Zoller is the only injury concern for the home side. Saulo Decarli and Jurgen Locadia are doubts for the game.
Injury: Simon Zoller
Doubtful: Saulo Decarli, Jurgen Locadia
Suspension: None
Greuther Furth
Marius Funk and Robin Kehr are out due to respective knee injuries. Gideon Jung and Jessic Ngankam are doubts for the game.
Injuries: Marius Funk, Robin Kehr
Doubtful: Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam
Suspension: None
Bochum vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI
Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Cristian Gamboa; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann
Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Luca Itter; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Jeremy Dudziak; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota
Bochum vs Greuther Furth Prediction
The two newly-promoted sides have had vastly different fortunes in the Bundesliga so far. Bochum have done almost enough to guarantee another season of top-flight football, while Greuther Furth are running out of time to stave off relegation.
The basement side have been atrocious on their travels this season, although they will fancy their chances of getting something against Bochum. Both sides should do enough to get on the scoresheet but we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Bochum 3-1 Greuther Furth