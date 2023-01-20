Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Bochum host Hertha Berlin at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Bochum are currently 17th in the league, one point away from safety. Thomas Letsch's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin are currently 15th in the table, one point above their opponents. Sandro Schwarz's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bochum on Saturday.

As the Bundesliga restarts, both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting contest.

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hertha Berlin have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning four of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met, back in February 2022. Sebastian Polter canceled out Ishak Belfodil's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Bochum have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 36 goals from their 15 games so far this season.

Hertha Berlin have the joint fifth worst attack in the league, having only scored 19 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Neither side has been performing particularly well this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Gerritt Holtmann, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Michael Esser and Paul Grave are all out injured for Bochum. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will be without Chidera Ejuke, Florian Niederlechner, Kelian Nsona and Dodi Lukebakio due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form and quality. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a slender draw.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have been defensively poor so far this season)

Tip 3 - Christopher Antwi-Adjej to score/assist (The forward has two goals and an assist in his last five games across all competitions)

