Bochum vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin will face Bochum away from home this Sunday as Bundesliga action returns following the international break.

Pal Dardai’s side struggled for any rhythm and form before the international break and will hope to pick up their first points against Bochum.

Hertha Berlin have lost all three games so far this season and have the worst defensive record in the league. They have conceded ten goals, and have scored just twice.

Bochum have not exactly set the league on fire either, but three points from as many games is a decent enough return for a newly promoted club.

The West Germans have won their only game at home so far against Mainz and will hope to pick up points once again at the Ruhrstadion this Sunday.

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-head

The head-to-head battle is even heading into the game. Both teams have won this fixture 19 times, and 12 games have ended as draws.

Hertha have won the previous four meetings between the two teams, the last of which came in 2013 in the 2. Bundesliga.

Bochum form guide: L-W-L

Hertha Berlin form guide: L-L-L

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Bochum

Takuma Asano will only resume training next week and is unavailable for the upcoming clash. Danny Blum’s involvement will be decided later by head coach Thomas Reis. Paul Grave, Maxim Leitsch and Cristan Gamboa are expected to miss out.

🗣️ #Reis on #BOCBSC



Danny #Blum is also fit for action. He was injured for a long time, but in the meantime he has been able to complete a few tests and sessions. We have to see how we can best fill the squad. Tomorrow's session will also play a role in this. — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) September 10, 2021

Injured: Paul Grave, Cristan Gamboa, Maxim Leitsch

Unavailable: Takuma Asano

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein, Stevan Jovetic, Davie Selke, Marvin Plattenhardt, Marton Dardai and Krzysztof Piatek have been ruled out of the clash. Several of them are first team players, so Hertha will not be at their strongest.

Matheus Cunha has left Hertha for Atletico Madrid, and he too has left a massive hole in the squad. New signing Jurgen Ekkelenkamp might have to wait before he makes his full debut.

Injured: Rune Jarstein, Stevan Jovetic, Davie Selke, Marvin Plattenhardt, Marton Dardai, Krzysztof Piatek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Predicted Lineups

Bochum Probable XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Herbert Bockhorn; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Simon Zoller; Sebastian Polter

Hertha Berlin predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Dedryck Boyata, Niklas Stark, Peter Pekarik; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar; Suat Serdar, Myziane Maolida, Marco Richter; Ishak Belfodil

Bochum vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Bochum’s impressive home support should help them against a side ravaged by injuries to several of their key players. We expect a home win for Bochum.

Also Read

Score prediction: Bochum 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant