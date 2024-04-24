Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2024

Bochum will host Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign although they remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Wolfsburg in their last match conceding the sole goal of the game just before the interval and perhaps deserved more from the match but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Bochum sit 16th in the league table with just 27 points from 30 matches. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Friday.

Hoffenheim have had mixed results in the league of late and have now fallen behind in the race for continental football. They returned to winning ways last time out, with an entertaining 4-3 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach featuring goals from four different players including Anton Stach who came off the bench to score a late winner.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 39 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Friday.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th competitive meeting between Bochum and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other four.

The visitors have won two of their last three league games in this fixture after losing each of their previous three.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Bochum have conceded 60 goals in the German top flight this season. Only last-placed Darmstadt (72) have conceded more.

Hoffenheim have managed just one clean sheet in the Bundesliga all season, the fewest in the competition.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Bochum have lost two of their last three games and are without a win in their last eight matches. They are winless in their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Hoffenheim have won two of their last three matches after going winless in their three previous games. They have lost each of their last three games on the road but should have just enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Hoffenheim

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

