Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Bochum play host to Hoffenheim at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bochum dropped points late in their 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg last weekend after going up early in the first half. The hosts, who are headed to the relegation playoffs having won four of their 23 games, are 16th, four points from safety and four points from the bottom.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, earned a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart last weekend to build on their 3-1 win over Bremen two weeks ago. The visitors are 14th with 22 points, five more than Bochum.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's match will mark the 12th meeting between the two sides. Bochum lead 6-5.

Bochum have won two and lost three of the last five editions of the fixture.

Both teams have been in stellar scoring form in recent matchups, with Bochum scoring 12 goals and Hoffenheim 13 across their last five league meetings.

Hoffenheim picked up a comfortable 3-1 win in October.

Bochum have the third-worst offensive record in the top flight, scoring 23 times in as many games.

While Hoffenheim have conceded 46 goals in 23 games, Bochum have conceded one more, the second and third-worst defensive records in the top flight.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction

The two sides are closely matched, with the tie likely to be decided by individual brilliance. Bochum will have to be much better in front of goal if they are to get all three points.

Hoffenheim will bank on their better quality and recent away showings but might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Bochum 2-2 Hoffenheim

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in their last six matchups.)

