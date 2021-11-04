Bochum vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VfL Bochum invite Hoffenheim to Vonovia Ruhrstadion as Bundesliga action returns over the weekend ahead of the two-week international break.

The home side suffered a 2-1 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous outing but managed to stay above the relegation zone. This was their first loss in four games across all competitions.

Hoffenheim recorded a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin last week, returning to winning ways from a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich a week before.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns four times so far, with all the games coming in the Bundesliga. At the moment the head-to-head is perfectly even with two wins for each side.

They last squared off in the 2009-10 campaign. Both sides recorded comfortable home wins, with the game at Rhein-Neckar-Arena ending in a 3-0 win for Hoffenheim. Die Unabsteigbaren returned the favor with a 2-1 win five months later at Saturday's venue.

Bochum form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Team News

Bochum

Robert Tesche is a confirmed absentee for this game as he continues to recover from a muscle injury. Herbert Bockhorn reported to training for the first time in a month following a muscle tear but faces a late fitness test to determine his eligibility for the game.

Maxim Leitsch will be able to resume training next week while Simon Zoller remains sidelined with an ACL rupture.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Maxim Leitsch, Robert Tesche

Doubtful: Herbert Bockhorn

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bičakčić has not featured for the visiting side in over a year following a serious ACL injury and is not yet ready to resume full training. Pavel Kadeřábek is also ruled out with a knee injury while Benjamin Hübner faces a late fitness test after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Angelo Stiller has recovered from a bruise and trained regularly with the squad, so is in contention to start here. Marco John has been struggling with a shoulder problem and will play no part in the game here.

Injured: Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek

Doubtful: Benjamin Hubner

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Vogt; Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov; Jacob Bruun Larsen; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction

The hosts are one of the lowest scoring sides in the Bundesliga with eight goals to their name, so finding the back of the net might prove to be difficult here. Hoffenheim have recovered some form in recent games and have scored 12 goals in their last four games across all competitions. All things considered, we predict the game will end in a narrow win for the visiting side.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Hoffenheim.

