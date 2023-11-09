Bochum vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023 

Bochum will host Koln at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to perform in the Bundesliga this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They, however, picked up their first win of the league season last weekend, securing a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Darmstadt with Takuma Asano scoring a goal in either half to clinch all three points for Thomas Letsch's men.

Bochum sit 14th in the league standings with eight points from 10 matches. They will be looking to build on their latest victory when they play on Saturday.

Koln have endured an even more difficult start to the Bundesliga season than their opponents and currently find themselves rock bottom in the league table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were repeatedly repelled by an inspired Finn Gilbert Dahmen in the opposition goal.

Bochum vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 90th meeting between Bochum and Koln. The hosts have won just 18 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 51 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The home side picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a three-game winless run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Billy Goats are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of eight.

Bochum have conceded 24 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Darmstadt (32) have conceded more.

Bochum vs Koln Prediction

Bochum's latest result ended a 10-game winless streak in competitive action and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are winless on home turf this season and will be desperate to end that streak on Saturday.

Koln are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have lost five of their last six away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Bochum 2-1 Koln

Bochum vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bochum to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)