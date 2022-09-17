Bochum vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bochum will host Koln at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday (September 18) afternoon in the seventh gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a disastrous start to their campaign. They were beaten 3-1 by newly promoted Schalke in their last game, marking their sixth straight winless outing against the Royal Blues. Bochum sit rock-bottom in the standings with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season.

Koln, meanwhile. have had mixed results this season. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Union Berlin after Timo Hubers turned the ball into his own net inside three minutes. They, however, returned to winning ways on Thursday, beating Slovacko 4-2 in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Billy Goats have picked up nine points from six games and are seventh in the Bundesliga standings. They will look to add to that tally on Sunday.

Bochum vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Bochum and Koln. The hosts have won six of those games, while Koln have won 14.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Bochum vs Koln Team News

Bochum

Takuma Asano lasted just four minutes before picking up an injury against Schalke last time out. He joins Jacek Goralski, Dominique Heintz, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Paul Grave on the sidelines. Lys Mousset is struggling with a muscular injury and could also miss out.

Injured: Jacek Goralski, Dominique Heintz, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Paul Grave, Takuma Asano

Doubtful: Lys Mousset

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees. That includes Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen and Sebastian Andersson, who are injured, while Luca Kilian will miss out because of a suspension.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luca Kilian

Unavailable: None

Bochum vs Koln Predicted XIs

Bochum (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Danilo Soares; Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger, Philipp Forster; Simon Zoller, Gerrit Holtmann, Philipp Hofmann

Koln (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Nikola Soldo, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri, Eric Martel; Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Steffen Tigges

Bochum vs Koln Prediction

Bochum are on a six-game losing streak and are the only team n the German top flight yet to open their account. They have the worst offensive (4 goals scored) and defensive record (18 conceded) in the league and could struggle here.

Koln, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. They are in much better form than the hosts and should come out on top.

Prediction: Bochum 0-1 Koln

