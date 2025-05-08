Bochum vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Bochum will entertain Mainz at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in their penultimate Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday. This is a must-win match for the last-placed hosts, as even a draw here will confirm their relegation from the top flight.

Die Nullfünfer are seventh in the standings, with 48 points, four fewer than fourth-placed Freiburg, and are still in contention to qualify for UEFA competitions next season.

Die Unabsteigbaren are winless in their last seven league games, playing two consecutive draws. They met 16th-placed Heidenheim in a tense relegation battle last week and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, and they are also winless in their last seven games. They hosted Eintracht Frankfurt last week and played out a 1-1 draw. Jonathan Burkardt scored his 16th goal of the league campaign in the 57th minute, equalizing for his team after Frankfurt took the lead in the 16th minute.

Bochum vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Die Unabsteigbaren have seven wins to their name and just three meetings between them have ended in draws.

Die Nullfünfer are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture and registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

Bochum have lost four of their last five Bundesliga home games, scoring just three goals.

Mainz, meanwhile, have lost their last three away games, failing to score in two.

The hosts have the second-worst goalscoring and the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding 63 times in 32 league games.

The hosts have won just one of their 13 Bundesliga meetings against Die Nullfünfer.

Bochum vs Mainz Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren have registered five wins in the Bundesliga this season, with four of them registered in 2025. They kept their first clean sheet since February in the goalless draw against Heidenheim last week and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have failed to score in their last two meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Philipp Hofmann is a confirmed absentee for the hosts, while Myron Boadu is back in training and should start from the bench.

Die Nullfünfer are winless in their last seven league games, playing four draws. Notably, three of their last four Bundesliga wins have been registered away from home. They are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against Bochum, recording five wins while scoring 14 goals, and are strong favorites.

Dominik Kohr and Moritz Jenz remain sidelined with injuries, while Danny da Costa, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, and Silvan Widmer face late fitness tests. Maxim Leitsch should return after a three-week absence.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form, the visitors have been the better side in this fixture recently, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Mainz

Bochum vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

