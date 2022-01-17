Bochum vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

The DFB-Pokal returns this week and will see Bochum host Mainz at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the last 16 of the competition on Tuesday.

Bochum picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Wuppertaler SV in their first cup game, with Robert Tesche scoring an extra-time winner. They then faced Augsburg in the second round, squandering a two-goal lead before going on to win the game on penalties.

The home team were beaten 4-0 by RB Leipzig at this stage of the competition last season in a very poor performance in which they failed to hit a shot on target. They will now be looking to go a step further in this edition of the DFB-Pokal.

Mainz began their cup campaign against Elversberg, beating the fourth-tier side on penalties. The game ended 2-2 in normal time, with Jonathan Burkardt drawing his side level twice late in the game. They then picked up an enthralling 3-2 victory over Arminia Bielefeld in the second round.

Mainz have made it further in the tournament this season than they have managed in their last three seasons and will be looking to continue their good run in the competition on Tuesday.

Bochum vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Bochum and Mainz. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met last weekend in the Bundesliga. Mainz won the game 1-0.

Bochum Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Mainz Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Bochum vs Mainz Team News

Bochum

Simon Zoller and Paul Grave are currently injured and will not be available for selection on Tuesday. Saulo Decarli is a doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury he sustained back in October.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Paul Grave

Doubtful: Saulo Decarli

Suspended: None

Mainz

Marcus Ingvartsen, Adam Szalai and Dominik Kohr are all injured and will not play this week. Alexander Hack should return to the squad after serving his suspension at the weekend.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen, Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Mainz Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Stefan Bell; Aaron Caricol, Jae-sung Lee, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer; Karin Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkhardt

Bochum vs Mainz Prediction

Bochum have won just one of their last five games and have failed to score in three of those games, with the most recent being a 1-0 loss to their midweek visitors. However, they have lost just one of their last eight home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Tuesday.

Mainz have been inconsistent of late, with just three wins in their last nine games. Currently on a run of four straight defeats on the road, Mainz may exit the DFB-Pokal this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bochum 2-1 Mainz

Edited by Peter P