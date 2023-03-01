Bochum vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

The Bundesliga's bottom two sides meet at the Vonovia-Ruhrstadion on Saturday (March 4) when Bochum host Schalke. While the hosts are 19th in the standings with 19 points from 17 games, the Royal Blues are rock-bottom with 16.

Interestingly, though, the Gelsenkirchen outfit are unbeaten in their last five top-flight games. They have had four consecutive goalless draws before beating Stuttgart 2-1 last weekend for just their third Bundesliga win of the season. Before that, Schalke had lost ten times in 11 games.

Bochum, meanwhile, have also recovered from their disastrous start. The Blues were winless in their opening eight games of the season, losing seven, but have won six of their next 13.

However, Thomas Letsch's side have lost their last two outings, failing to score in both - a 3-0 defeat against reigning champions Bayern Munich and a 2-0 loss against Freiburg.

Bochum vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their previous 20 clashes, Schalke have 13 wins to Bochum's four.

Schalke's points-per-game average and win percentage at Bochum are higher than at any other current top-flight side. However, they have recorded only one win on their last four trips to Bochum in the top flight (3-0 in May 2008).

Bochum and Schalke are the bottom two sides of the Bundesliga. When the last time the two worst ranked sides of the division met, Stuttgart beat Bochum 4-1.

Schalke are unbeaten in their first five games of the second half of a Bundesliga season for the first time since 2013-14.

The visitors have picked up as many points during this run (7) as they had in their previous 14 outings.

Their 2-1 win over Stuttgart last time out ended a seven-game winless run in the league

With 15 defeats, Bochum have registered their highest number of losses in a top-flight campaign after 22 games

Bochum vs Schalke Prediction

It's a clash between two of the worst Bundesliga sides of the season, so expect little fireworks. Although both teams have improved recently, they will be cautious against losing, and that could see them play out a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Bochum 0-0 Schalke

Bochum vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

