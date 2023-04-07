Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Bochum play host to Stuttgart at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 27 of the German Bundesliga on Sunday. The visitors secured a spot in the DFB Pokal semi-finals last time out and will look to build on that result.

Bochum were denied a third win on the trot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt last Friday.

Prior to that, Thomas Letsch’s men snapped their five-game losing streak on March 10 courtesy of a 2-0 win over FC Koln, eight days before edging out RB Leipzig 1-0 on home turf.

With 26 points from 26 games, Bochum are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table, four points above 16th-placed Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart claimed a 1-0 victory over Nurnberg in their DFB Pokal quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Die Roten now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a five-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 15 since February’s 3-0 win over Koln.

With 20 points from 26 games, Stuttgart remain rooted to the bottom of the league table, five points off safety.

Bochum vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Stuttgart have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won exactly half of the last 28 meetings between the teams.

Bochum have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last eight games against Die Unabsteigbaren, claiming three wins and five draws since their 2-0 loss when they met in the 2014 DFB Pokal.

Bochum are unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two wins and one draw since snapping their five-game losing streak in March.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men have lost four of their last five Bundesliga matches, with a 1-1 draw against Frankfurt on March 11 being the exception.

Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction

While Stuttgart will be looking to build on their cup victory, they face a Bochum side who have found their rhythm in recent weeks. However, Hoeneß’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will do enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Stuttgart

Bochum vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings since September 2016)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes