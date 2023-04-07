Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Bochum play host to Stuttgart at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 27 of the German Bundesliga on Sunday. The visitors secured a spot in the DFB Pokal semi-finals last time out and will look to build on that result.
Bochum were denied a third win on the trot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt last Friday.
Prior to that, Thomas Letsch’s men snapped their five-game losing streak on March 10 courtesy of a 2-0 win over FC Koln, eight days before edging out RB Leipzig 1-0 on home turf.
With 26 points from 26 games, Bochum are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table, four points above 16th-placed Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff spot.
Meanwhile, Stuttgart claimed a 1-0 victory over Nurnberg in their DFB Pokal quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
Die Roten now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a five-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 15 since February’s 3-0 win over Koln.
With 20 points from 26 games, Stuttgart remain rooted to the bottom of the league table, five points off safety.
Bochum vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Betting Tips
- Stuttgart have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won exactly half of the last 28 meetings between the teams.
- Bochum have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last eight games against Die Unabsteigbaren, claiming three wins and five draws since their 2-0 loss when they met in the 2014 DFB Pokal.
- Bochum are unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two wins and one draw since snapping their five-game losing streak in March.
- Sebastian Hoeneß’s men have lost four of their last five Bundesliga matches, with a 1-1 draw against Frankfurt on March 11 being the exception.
Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction
While Stuttgart will be looking to build on their cup victory, they face a Bochum side who have found their rhythm in recent weeks. However, Hoeneß’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will do enough to leave with a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Stuttgart
Bochum vs Stuttgart Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings since September 2016)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the teams)