Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Bochum will host Stuttgart at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but have begun picking up important points in recent weeks to avoid an impending relegation battle. They played out a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen in their last match, with Patrick Osterhage scoring a stunning opener just after the hour-mark before their opponents drew level in stoppage time.

Bochum sit 14th in the league table with 17 points from 17 games and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Stuttgart have performed well this season and remain on the hunt for continental football despite recent struggles. They were beaten 3-1 by a clinical Borussia Monchengladbach outfit in their last match, with Josha Vagnoman's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents.

The visitors sit third in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 17 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Bochum vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between Bochum and Stuttgart. The hosts have won just 17 of those games while the visitors have won 42 times. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 10.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Stuttgart have scored 38 goals in the German top-flight this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen (47) and Bayern Munich (52) have scored more.

Only one of Bochum's six league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Bochum vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bochum are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four league games. They are, however, undefeated in their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive outcome come Saturday.

Stuttgart have also won just one of their last four matches after winning four of their five games prior. They have had their struggles on the road of late but are the better side ahead of Saturday's game and should win here.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Stuttgart

Bochum vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last nine matchups)