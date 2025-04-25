Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Bochum host Union Berlin at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday in the 31st round of games in the Bundesliga. The hosts will mathematically be unable to secure automatic safety if they lose this weekend.
Bochum’s 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen last week marked their fifth consecutive loss in the league and leaves them only one point above bottom-placed Kiel and 10 points deep in the relegation zone.
Having picked up five league wins all season, Bochum have an unlikely chance of escaping relegation should they win their final four games and results elsewhere go in their favour. Else, Dieter Hecking’s men will fight to finish in the sole relegation playoff spot.
Berlin, meanwhile, will be glad to see another underwhelming campaign come to an end, as they have little to fight for in the final four games, sitting 13 points clear of the relegation play-off spot and 12 away from European qualification. They are six games unbeaten in the league following their thrilling 4-4 draw with Stuttgart last time out.
Bochum vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's match will mark the 29th meeting between the two sides, with Bochum trailing 13-11.
- Bochum are unbeaten in five editions of the fixture, scoring 12 times.
- Berlin last won in this fixture in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.
- Bochum have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 62 goals in 30 games.
- Die Eisernen have scored 30 goals in the league this season. Only their weekend opponents (29) and St. Pauli (26) have managed fewer.
Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction
The two sides are closely matched, but Bochum will hope to get a boost from their home advantage in what could be a huge game in determining if they stay up.
Berlin, meanwhile, are in fine form and will hope to get a result to end their winless run in the fixture. They have picked up big results on the road off late and should come out on top.
Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Berlin
Bochum vs Union Berlin Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Berlin
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Bochum's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Bochun's last seven matches.)