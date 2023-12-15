Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Bochum will entertain Union Berlin at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run come to an end after five games last week, suffering a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim. Gonçalo Paciência bagged a consolation goal for his team after they conceded thrice. They are in 14th place in the league table, with a three-point lead over the visitors, who have a game in hand.

The visitors registered their first league win since August last week, defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 at home. Kevin Volland scored from the penalty spot in the first half while Benedict Hollerbach and Mikkel Kaufmann added goals in the second half.

They failed to build on that form in their UEFA Champions League meeting against Real Madrid, suffering a 3-2 defeat. Following that loss, they went winless in the group stage.

Bochum vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times across all competitions thus far, with just four of these meetings coming in the Bundesliga. The visitors have the better record in these meetings with a 13-8 lead in wins and just four games have ended in draws.

Bochum were unbeaten in their league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a home win and drawing the reverse fixture.

The visitors have just one win in their last seven away games against the hosts, suffering three defeats and drawing three times in that period.

Both teams have scored 14 goals in the league thus far. Union Berlin have the better defensive record, though they have conceded just one goal fewer than the hosts (28).

The visitors have lost their last five away games in the Bundesliga, failing to score thrice in that period.

Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren suffered their first loss since October last week and will look to bounce back to winning ways. They have lost just once at home in the Bundesliga this season and interestingly have just one win in these games as well. They have two goals apiece in four of their last five home meetings against the visitors and should be able to find the back of the net.

Lys Mousset is a long-term absentee for the hosts alongside Ivan Ordets, who returned to training for the first time since a thigh injury earlier this year. Noah Loosli has a hip issue and is likely to sit this one out. Keven Schlotterbeck is ill at the moment and faces a late fitness test.

Die Eisernen registered their first win after 16 games last week and will look to build on that form here. They are winless in their last nine away games in all competitions, failing to score five times in that period.

Nenad Bjelica has a win, a draw, and a defeat in his first three games in charge of the capital club. Fortunately, he does not have any major absentees for the match as only Danilho Doekhi is sidelined for the trip to Bochum with a foot injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Union Berlin

Bochum vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Volland to score or assist any time - Yes