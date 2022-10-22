Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

In a Bundesliga clash between two teams from opposite ends of the table, last-placed Bochum will entertain leaders Union Berlin at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday (October 23).

The hosts have just one win this season and lost eight of their ten league games. They have just four points and are the only team in the German top flight with less than ten goals after as many games.

Bochum failed to build on their first win of the campaign and fell to a 4-1 away defeat against Stuttgart last time around. In the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, they beat Elversberg 1-0, though.

Berlin, meanwhile, bounced back from their first league defeat of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt with consecutive wins. That includes a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last week, thanks to Janik Haberer's first-half brace. Berlin were also involved in DFB-Pokal action, where they beat Heidenheim 2-0 in midweek.

Bochum vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 23 times across competitions. Berlin have been the better team, leading 13-7 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga last season. Berlin recorded wins in both meetings, including a 1-0 win at Bochum in December.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last five games against Bochum, picking up four wins.

Berlin have kept clean sheets in their last five games across competitions.

Berlin are unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 Bundesliga games, while Bochum have lost nine of their last 11.

The visitors also have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding just six times in ten games.

Bochum have conceded 27 goals, which is the worst defensive record in the competition.

The hosts have scored just nine goals in ten games, the worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this season.

Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction

Der Blau have gotten off to a slow start to their league campaign but are unbeaten in their last two home games. Their only win and clean sheet of the season came at home when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Berlin have been in solid form this season and also boast a superior record against Bochum. Considering the same, they should secure a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bochum 0-2 Union Berlin

Bochum vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Siebatcheu to provide an assist any time - Yes

