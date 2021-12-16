Bochum vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues at the weekend and will see Bochum host Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

Bochum were beaten 2-0 away from home by Arminia Bielefeld in their last game, ending a three-game unbeaten run. The loss on Tuesday also saw Bochum's three-game scoring run come to an end.

Die Unabsteigbaren sit 12th in the Bundesliga table with 20 points from 16 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they host the team from Berlin at the weekend.

Union Berlin played out a goalless draw in their game against Freiburg on Wednesday. Unlike most scoreless games, the visitors' last game was far from a dour affair. Both teams, however, were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing.

Union Berlin sit eighth in the league table with 24 points. They will be looking to enter the European spots with a win at the weekend.

Bochum vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Bochum and Union Berlin. The hosts have won a third of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been just three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in a 2 Bundesliga clash back in 2019. The game ended 2-2.

Bochum Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-D-W-W-L

Union Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-L-W-L-W

Bochum vs Union Berlin Team News

Bochum

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Saturday's game. Simon Zoller, Danny Blum, Eduard Löwen, Takuma Asano, Saulo Decarli, Tom Weilandt and Tarsis Bonga are all injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Danny Blum, Eduard Löwen, Takuma Asano, Saulo Decarli, Tom Weilandt, Tarsis Bonga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Laurenz Dehl and Jakob Busk are both injured and are expected to miss Saturday's game. Marvin Friedrich missed the visitors' last game due to injury. It is yet to be determined if he will be available for the Bochum clash.

Injured: Laurenz Dehl, Jakob Busk

Doubtful: Marvin Friedrich

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Erhan Masovic, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Danilo Soares; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Genki Haraguchi; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Bochum vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bochum were beaten in their last outing but will be happy with their overall performances of late. They have won six of their last 10 games across all competitions after winning just once in the seven prior.

Union Berlin have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and are winless in three on the bounce. They have won just one away league game all season and that record should stay the same at the weekend.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Union Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant