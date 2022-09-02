Bochum vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bochum will host Werder Bremen at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday afternoon in another round of the German Bundesliga.

The Undescendables have endured an abysmal start to their league campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg in their last game and could very easily have conceded five on the day as their opponents repeatedly carved them apart.

Bochum sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season here.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Bundesliga this season. They were beaten 4-3 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last game, falling behind, taking the lead and then going behind once again in an end-to-end clash at the Weserstadion.

The visitors sit 10th in the league table with five points from seven games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Bochum vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Bochum and Werder Bremen. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in 2010, with Die Werderaner winning 3-2.

Bochum Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Werder Bremen Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Bochum vs Werder Bremen Team News

Bochum

Danilo Soares and Paul Grave are both injured and will not feature for the hosts this weekend. Kostas Stafylidis, Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Saidy Janko are struggling with injuries and could sit this one out.

Injured: Danilo Soares, Paul Grave

Doubtful: Kostas Stafylidis, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Saidy Janko

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Leonardo Bittencourt came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Eren Dinkci and Dikeni-Rafid Salifou. Jean-Manuel Mbom is injured and will not play here.

Injured: Jean-Manuel Mbom

Doubtful: Eren Dinkci, Dikeni-Rafid Salifou, Leonardo Bittencourt

Suspended: None

Bochum vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Ivan Ordets, Dominique Heintz; Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger; Takuma Asano, Simon Zoller, Gerrit Holtmann; Philipp Hofmann

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Amos Pieper; Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Christian Gross, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Bochum vs Werder Bremen Prediction

The hosts are on a four-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in their last two outings. They have the worst defensive record in the league this season and could struggle here.

Bremen's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. The visitors are in much better form ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Bochum 0-1 Werder Bremen

