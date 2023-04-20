Bochum vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Bochum and Wolfsburg square off at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 29 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides have picked up just two points from their last three games and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Bochum failed to pull clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Thomas Letsch’s side have gone three consecutive games without a win, claiming two points from a possible nine since March’s 1-0 win over Leipzig.

With 27 points from 28 games, Bochum are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, three points above Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg failed to arrest their slump last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Like the hosts, Niko Kovac’s men head into the weekend winless in three consecutive games and have managed just one win in their last six matches since the start of March.

With 40 points from 28 games, Wolfsburg are currently ninth in the league table, four points away from the Conference League qualification spot.

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Wolfsburg hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides.

Bochum have picked up one fewer win in that run, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in six of their last seven league games against Bochum, claiming four wins and two draws since April 2008.

Letsch’s men are on a run of four defeats in their last five home games across all competitions since the first week of February.

Wolfsburg boast the league’s fourth-best record away from home, having picked up 21 points from their 14 away games so far.

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Bochum and Wolfsburg have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and head into Saturday in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Letsch’s side are unbeaten in their last five home games against Wolfsburg and we predict they will do just enough to leave with a point this weekend.

Prediction: Bochum 1-1 Wolfsburg

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Bochum’s last six games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

