Bochum vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Bochum will entertain Wolfsburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to four games last week, playing out a goalless draw against Heidenheim. They have just one win to their name after 12 games but, having secured seven draws, they are in 14th place in the league table with 10 points to their name.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games last week, defeating RB Leipzig 2-1 at home. Jonas Wind broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of the match and his compatriot Yussuf Poulsen helped Leipzig equalize in the 52nd minute. Wind was involved in the match-winner as well and assisted Rogério's 66th-minute goal.

It was their fifth win of the season, which helped them move into the upper half of the league table. They are in eighth place currently with 16 points to their name.

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 14-13 lead in wins and just four games ending in draws.

The visitors secured the league double over the hosts last season with an aggregate score of 9-1.

Interestingly, Bochum are the only team in the Bundesliga yet to register a home win this season, drawing four of the five games.

Wolfsburg have lost their last five away games in the Bundesliga, conceding 14 goals while scoring just four times in that period.

Bochum have lost just one of their last eight Bundesliga home games, though five games in that period have ended in draws.

The visitors' 5-1 away win over the hosts last season was their biggest away win in history against their western rivals.

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Die Unabsteigbaren head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, though three games in that period have ended in draws. They are winless at home this season, which is a cause for concern. Nonetheless, 10 of their 14 wins against the visitors have come in home games, so they'll be hopeful of a positive result.

Interestingly, they have scored at least one goal in each of their last 11 home games in the Bundesliga and should be able to find the back of the net. They have a lengthy absentee list for the match as Matús Bero, Danilo Soares, Ivan Ordets, Lys Mousset, Mohammed Tolba, and Michael Esser are sidelined through injuries.

Die Wölfe have two wins in their last four games across all competitions, with both coming at home against RB Leipzig. They registered their first league win since September last week and will look to build on that form in this match.

Head coach Niko Kovač does not have any fresh injury concerns for the trip to Bochum as Patrick Wimmer and Lukas Nmecha remain sidelined through ankle and knee injuries respectively.

The hosts have a lengthy absentee list for the game and, considering the visitors' better goalscoring record this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bochum 1-2 Wolfsburg

Bochum vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes