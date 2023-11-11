Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Bodo/Glimt and Aalesund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien clash between two sides at opposing ends of the table on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to build on their 2-1 away victory over Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursdsy. Faris Moumbagna scored a brace to help the Norwegians leave with all three points.

Den Gule Horde will channel their attention back to the league scene where their last game saw them thrash Stabaek 4-0 away from home.

Aalesund, meanwhile, are coming into Sunday's game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Sandefjord. Jakob Dunsby, Danilo Al Saed and Alexander Tveter all found the back of the net to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left Christian Johnsen's side at the foot of the table, having garnered just 18 points from 27 games. Bodo/Glimt sit on 64 points and have a nine-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides. Bodo/Glimt have 10 wins to their name, Aalesund were victorious on seven occasions while five games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Bodo/Glimt claimed a 3-0 away victory.

Glimt are on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions and have won nine of their last 10 competitive games.

Bodo/Glimt have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are champions-in-waiting and need just one point from their final three league games to guarantee a third league crown. The Aspmyra Stadion will be in party mood and will expect their side to win an eighth game on the bounce in all competitions.

Aalesund will be aiming to gain maximum points but not just to act as party poopers. They have a slim chance of remaining in the top-flight but need to win their last three games while hoping that results elsewhere go their way.

The visitors are unlikely to pose much of a threat and we are backing Glimt to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 4-0 Aalesund

Bodo/Glimt vs Aalesund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to win both halves