Bodo/Glimt vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025 

Bodo/Glimt and Brann will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round 10 clash on Saturday (June 21st). The game will be played at Aspmyra Stadion.
The home side played out a friendly with AIK last weekend, running away with a 4-0 victory. Hakon Evjen, Kasper Hogh, Sondre Fet and Mikkei Bro Hansen scored a goal each to help their side claim the win.
Brann, meanwhile, played out a 4-1 victory over Kristiansund, also in a friendly. Japhet Larsen put them ahead in the 20th minute while Niklas Odegard equalized 12 minutes later. An own goal restored their lead while Mads Hansen scored a brace to complete the scoring.
The Bergen outfit will turn their attention to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-2 home win over Kristiansund. Glimt thrashed Haugesund 4-0 away from home.
The win left them in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from eight games. Brann are second with 23 points to their name.
Bodo/Glimt vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bodo/Glimt have 21 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games. Brann were victorious 19 times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Brann claimed a 4-1 home win.
- The last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Glimt's last seven league games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Brann have won five of their last six away games across competitions (one draw).
- Glimt's last five league games have produced an average of 10.6 corner kicks.
Bodo/Glimt vs Brann Prediction
Bodo/Glimt are two-time defending Norwegian champions and were the favorites to make it a three-peat and five of the last six. However, their title defense this season has not gone according to plan and they are currently 13 points off top spot. However, this is largely down to their historic continental run as they have five games in hand.
Brann are one of the sides looking to dethrone their hosts but have a six-point deficit to table-toppers Viking with an outstanding game.
We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Brann
Bodo/Glimt vs Brann Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Glimt to score over 1.5 goals