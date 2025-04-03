Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Bodo/Glimt and HamKam will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round two clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Aspmyra Stadion.

The hosts kicked off their title defense with a 1-0 away victory over Bryne last weekend. They went ahead through Kasper Hogh in the 35th minute and held on to their lead despite Jens Hauge's missed penalty in the 55th minute.

HamKam, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Kristiansund in their opening game last weekend. They went behind to David Tufekcic's second-minute strike but equalized seconds later through Vidar Ari Jonsson. Kristian Lien scored the match-winner just before the hour mark.

The respective wins left both sides in eighth and fifth spots in the standings on three points.

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 15 wins from the last 27 head-to-head games. HamKam were victorious five times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Glimt claimed a 3-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Glimt's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

HamKam have won just one of their last five league games (three losses).

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Prediction

Bodo/Glimt recently made history by becoming the first Norwegian side to reach the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League when they eliminated Olympiacos. The Yellow Horde have a last-eight tie with Lazio to look forward to on the continent but their title defense will take center stage this weekend as they aim to win a three-peat.

HamKam narrowly avoided relegation last season. The goal difference was all that saw them preserve their top-flight status but they have started the new season on a positive note but are unlikely to pose much of a threat here.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 HamKam

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Glimt to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half

