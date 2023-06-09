Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bodo/Glimt take on HamKam at the Aspmyra Stadion on Sunday (June 11).

Bodo/Glimt cruised to the fourth round of the NM Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over second-tier Ranheim. Kjetil Knudsen’s side have now won nine games across competitions and return to the Eliteserien, where they're unbeaten this season.

With 28 points from ten games, the Glimt are atop the league, with an eight-point lead over second-placed SK Brann.

Like their hosts, HamKam booked their spot in the next round of the NM Cup with a 3-1 extra time win over Baerum.

The Gronnbuksene now return to the Eliteserien, where they're winless in six games, claiming one point from a possible 18 since a 2-0 win over Stromsgodset in April.

With seven points from nine games, HamKam are 15th in the league table, three points above last-placed Aalesund.

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With right wins from the last 16 meetings, Bodo/Glimt boast a superior record in the fixture.

HamKam have managed just two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

The Glimt are unbeaten in ten games against HamKam, winning four since March 2008.

Michelsen’s side are without a win in six league games and have lost their five Eliteserien away games.

Bodo/Glimt are on a nine-game winning streak across competitions since a 2-2 draw with SK Brann in April.

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Prediction

Expect Bodo/Glimt to have too much quality for HamKam, who have lost their four away games this season. A one-sided affair, with the hosts claiming all three points, should ensue.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 HamKam

Bodo/Glimt vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the Glimt’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

