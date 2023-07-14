Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bodo/Glimt and Haugesund go head-to-head at the Aspmyra Stadion on Sunday.

Jostein Grindhaug’s side head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive away defeats in all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Bodo/Glimt maintained their fine run of results on Thursday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over HamKam to reach the semi-finals of the NM Cup.

Kjetil Knudsen’s men now turn their attention to the Eliteserien, where they secured a 2-0 victory over Odd on July 9 to end their two-match winless run.

With 35 points from 14 matches, Bodo/Glimt currently sit at the top of the league table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Tromso.

Haugesund, on the other hand, continued to struggle for results on the road as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Vikings at the SR-Bank Arena.

The Maaker have now lost their last three away games, scoring one goal and conceding five since a 2-1 win at Stromsgodset on June 4.

Haugesund are currently 11th in the Eliteserien standings, having picked up 15 points from their 13 matches so far.

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Haugesund have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bodo/Glimt are on an eight-match unbeaten run against the Maaker, claiming four wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2018.

Haugesund have lost their last three away games, a run which has seen them crash out of the NM Cup following a 2-1 loss at Brattvag on June 6

The Glimt are yet to lose a league game at home this season and boast the division’s best home record, having picked up 17 wins from their seven matches.

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Prediction

Bodo/Glimt will be happy to welcome the challenge of a Haugesund side who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

The Glimt have been near impenetrable at home this season and we fancy them picking up all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Haugesund

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: First to score - Bodo/Glimt (Knudsen’s men have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games against Haugesund)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)