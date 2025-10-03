Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Bodo/Glimt and Huagesund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 24 clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Aspmyra Stadion.

Ad

The hosts let a two-goal lead slip against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League. Jens Hauge scored a second-half brace to put them 2-0 up by the 56th minute. Micky van de Ven halved the deficit midway through the second half while Jostein Gundersen's 89th-minute own goal ensured the spoils were shared.

The Yellow Horde will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 away win over Odd.

Ad

Trending

Haugesund, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Sandefjord. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Christopher Cheng and Stefan Sigudarson scoring to put the visitors ahead while Sory Diarra pulled one back from the spot. Troy Nyhammer equalized just before the hour-mark but Fredrik Pedersen scored the match-winner with nine minutes left.

The loss left them at the foot of the standings with just six points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Glimt are second with 49 points to their name.

Ad

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 16 wins from the last 33 head-to-head games. Haugesund were victorious nine times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Glimt claimed a 4-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Haugesund have conceded at least two goals in their last 11 league games.

Glimt's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Glimt are unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions (five wins).

Ad

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Prediction

In normal circumstances, Bodo/Glimt getting a draw against Tottenham in their debut home game in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League would be a cause for celebration. However, the manner of the stalemate would have left a bitter taste in Kjetil Knutsen's mouth. He will turn his wards' focus to their Eliteserien title defense and they are one point behind table-toppers Viking with a game in hand.

Ad

Haugesund will have their sights on Obos-Ligaen football next season. They are 18 points away from safety and defeat here could seal their relegation fate depending on results elsewhere.

Back the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Haugesund

Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Ad

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Glimt to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More