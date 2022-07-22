Bodo/Glimt vs Jerv prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Round 15 of the Norwegian Eliteserien gets underway on Saturday when Bodo/Glimt host Jerv at the Aspmyra Stadion.

The Glimt are currently unbeaten on home turf across all competitions, while the visitors will be looking to snap their three-game winless run.

Bodo/Glimt fell to a 1-0 defeat against Linfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualification clash on Tuesday.

They have now turned their attention to the Eliteserien, where they have won their last two outings and are on a run of four wins from five games.

Bodo/Glimt have won seven, drawn four and lost three of their 14 league games to collect 25 points and sit fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Jerv failed to arrest their slump last time out as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Sandefjord Fotball.

They are now winless in three consecutive outings, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 1-0 win over Haugesund on July 2.

With 11 points from 14 games, Jerv are currently 15th in the Eliteserien standings, just above rock bottom Kristiansund BK, who have managed one point so far.

Bodo/Glimt vs Jerv Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. They last squared off in 2017, when Bodo/Glimt completed the league double over the visitors in the 1st Division.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Jerv Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Jerv Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts will head into the game without Brede Moe, Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Brede Moe, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

Jerv

Thomas Ness and Erik Brenden are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s encounter.

Injured: Thomas Ness, Erik Brenden

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Jerv Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Gaute Höberg Vetti, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Sondre Sørli

Jerv Predicted XI (3-4-3): Øystein Øvretveit; Daniel Arrocha, Ole Martin Kolskogen, Erik Tobias Sandberg; Torje Wichne, Mathias Wichmann, John Olav Norheim, Mathias Haarup; Amadou Diallo, Felix Schroter, Aral Simsir

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Bodo/Glimt vs Jerv Prediction

With their Champions League qualification clash with Linfield on the horizon, Bodo/Glimt will head into Saturday seeking a morale-boosting result as they look to overturn their first-leg defeat against the Northern Irish side.

We predict they will come away with all three points against a struggling Jerv side who have picked up just one point from their last three league outings.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Jerv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far