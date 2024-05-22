Bodo/Glimt vs KFUM Oslo prediction, preview, team news and more | Norwegian Eliteserien 2023-24

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bodo/Glimt and KFUM Oslo lock horns at the Aspmyra Stadion on Friday (May 24). The newcomers have won their last seven away games across competitions,

Bodo/Glimt were sent crashing back to earth on Monday with a 1-0 defeat to HamKam at the Briskeby Stadium. Before that, Kjetil Knutsen’s men were unbeaten in eight league games, winning seven to start the season.

With 22 points from nine games, the Glimt are atop the Eliteserien, one point above second-placed Brann.

KFUM, meanwhile, were denied their first home win in the top flight, as they were held to a goalless draw by Odd at the KFUM Arena on Monday.

While Johannes Moesgaard’s men have struggled on home turf, they have won their last seven away games across competitions, a run that has seen them reach the fifth round of the NM Cup.

KFUM have enjoyed a solid start to life in the big leagues, as they are sixth in the standings with 13 points from nine games.

Bodo/Glimt vs KFUM Oslo Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Bodo/Glimt and KFUM.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

KFUM Oslo Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs KFUM Oslo Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The Glimt remain without Fredrik Bjorkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet and Runar Espejord, who continue to be on the injury table.

Injured: Fredrik Bjorkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet, Runar Espejord

Suspended: None

KFUM Oslo

Twenty-year-old defender Mathias Tonnessen is recuperating from an injured knee and is out of contention.

Injured: Mathias Tonnessen

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs KFUM Oslo Predicted XIs

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Fredrik Sjovold, Brede Moe, Jostein Gundersen, Adam Sorensen; Albert Gronbaek, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Nino Zugelj, Kasper Hogh, Jens Petter Hauge

KFUM Oslo (3-4-3): Emil Odegaard; Akinsola Akinyemi, Ayoub Aleesami, Haitam Aleesami; Hakon Hoseth, Simen Hestnes, Robin Rasch, David Hickson; Remi-Andre Svindland, Johannes Nunez, Petter Nosa Dahl

Bodo/Glimt vs KFUM Oslo Prediction

While KFUM enjoyed a solid start to life in the top flight, they face their toughest challenge against a rampant Bodo/Glimt side. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, expect the Glimt to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 KFUM