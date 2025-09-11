Bodo/Glimt vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2025

Bodo/Glimt and Kristiansund get round 21 of the Norwegian Eliteserien underway when they go head-to-head on Friday. Amund Skiri’s men are without a win in any of their last 15 games against the hosts and will journey to the Aspmyra Stadion looking to end this poor 12-year run.Bodo/Glimt maintained their hot streak in the Norwegian Eliteserien in their final outing before the international break as they secured a 2-1 victory over Sandefjord at Komplett Arena.Kjetil Knutsen’s side have gone 10 consecutive matches without defeat in the league, picking up eight wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Sarpsborg on June 29.Bodo/Glimt have picked up 45 points from their 20 Eliteserien matches so far to sit top of the league standings, level on points with second-placed Viking.Elsewhere, Kristiansund were denied consecutive league victories for the first time this season last time out when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Brann.With that result, Skiri’s men have failed to win seven of their most recent eight league games, losing twice and picking up five draws since late June.Kristiansund have picked up just six wins from their 20 league games while losing eight and claiming six draws to collect 24 points and sit 12th in the table, just four points above the danger zone.Bodo/Glimt vs Kristiansund Head-To-Head and Key NumbersBodo/Glimt have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up 13 wins and two draws from the previous 15 meetings between the two teams.Knutsen’s men have won each of their previous seven home games against Kristiansund, scoring 22 goals and keeping six clean sheets since May 2013.Kristiansund are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight away matches in the league, picking up four wins and two draws since April 20.Bodo/Glimt have lost just one of their seven home games across all competitions this season while claiming five wins and one draw so far.Bodo/Glimt vs Kristiansund PredictionBodo/Glimt are in a heated race with Viking for the league crown and must avoid any slip-ups as they enter the business end of the season. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Knutsen’s men to extend their dominance in this fixture.Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 KristiansundBodo/Glimt vs Kristiansund Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to winTip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Bodo/Glimt’s last seven matches)Tip 3: First to score - Bodo/Glimt (The home side have also netted the opening goal in their last 10 outings)