Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Legia Warsaw travel to face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying at Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday.

Twenty-six teams have already booked their places in the elite competition via direct qualification and now six spots remain.

Legia Warsaw have not made it into the group stage since the 2016-17 season, while this is the first appearance in the qualifying stage for the home team.

The hosts are currently second in the Eliteserien, the Norwegian top-flight, which kicked off in May. Legia have only played friendly games so far and this will be their first competitive fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

Znamy plan aktywności drużyny przed meczem z FK Bodo/Glimt. https://t.co/zFL2mbUQCT — Legia Warszawa 👑 (@LegiaWarszawa) July 5, 2021

Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

This will be the first encounter between the two sides, though they have some experience against Polish and Norwegian opponents respectively.

Bodo/Glimt form guide (Eliteserien): D-L-W-L-D

Legia Warsaw form guide: N/A (first game of the season)

Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Ola Solbakken, Sondre Sørli and Victor Boniface are currently out injured for the home team.

Solbakken and Sorli recently picked up shoulder and knee injuries. Solbakken is likely to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Boniface is recovering from a serious ACL injury and is expected back in the second half of the campaign.

To dager igjen til vår aller første Champions League-kvalifisering! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ueQ4yHHasg — FK Bodø/Glimt (@Glimt) July 5, 2021

Injuries: Ola Solbakken, Sondre Sørli, Victor Boniface

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Legia Warsaw

The visiting side are coming off a lengthy break in the off-season and currently do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Tomáš Pekhart has returned from international duty but is a doubt for this game.

Pełna koncentracja na zadaniu 👊



🔜🔥 pic.twitter.com/ybY6POO6bY — Legia Warszawa 👑 (@LegiaWarszawa) July 5, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Tomáš Pekhart

Suspension: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Marius Høibråten; Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Hugo Vetlesen, Pernambuco, Erik Botheim

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Artur Boruc; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Filip Mladenović; Ernest Muci, Kacper Kostorz; Mahir Emreli

Bodo/Glimt vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Between the two sides, Legia Warsaw have more experience of playing in the Champions League. They also have the edge when it comes to squad quality.

Bodo/Glimt have dropped points in four of their last five games and could struggle to obtain a favorable result here. We predict the game will end in a win for the visiting side.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Legia Warsaw

