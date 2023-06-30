Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bodo/Glimt and Molde FK lock horns at the Aspmyra Stadion on Sunday (July 2).

Erling Moe’s men have won their last three away games against the Glimt and head into the weekend looking to extend this fine run.

Bodo/Glimt turned in a performance of the highest quality. They overturned a two-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes to claim a 3-2 win over Tromso and reach the quarterfinals of the NM Cup.

Moe’s side now turn their attention to the Eliteserien, where they suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday as they were beaten 2-0 by Stromsgodset. Despite the defeat, Bodo/Glimt remain at the summit of the league, with a healthy eight-point cushion over second-placed Tromso.

Molde, meanwhile, cruised through the fourth round of the NM Cup, thrashing Stromsgodset 3-0 on Wednesday.

Erling Moe’s men now return to action in the league, where they have won three of their last four games, with a 1-0 loss to Odds on June 11 being the exception. With 19 points from 12 games, Molde are fifth in the Eliteserien but will move into third with a win.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 40 meetings, Molde boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Bodo/Glimt have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Molde have won their last three visits to the Aspmyra Stadion, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-1 loss in July 2020.

Bodo/Glimt are one of three sides yet to lose a league game at home this season, picking up five wins and a draw.

Molde have won all but one of their last five away games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss at Odds on June 11 being the exception.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Prediction

Considering past results between the two sides, we anticipate an end-to-end affair with plenty of goalmouth action. While both sides are evenly matched, expect the Glimt to claim a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Molde

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde FK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last seven games between the two sides.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

