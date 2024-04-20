Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Bodo/Glimt and Molde will battle for three points in a Norwegian Eliteserien matchday four fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 away thrashing of Lillestrom last weekend. Nino Zugelj, Patrick Berg, Albert Gronbaek, Hakon Evjen and Kasper Hogh scored a goal each in the rout.

Molde, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Odd in midweek. They went ahead through Kristan Eriksen in the 33rd minute but Bork Bang-Kittilsen drew the game level just three minutes later. Fanuel Tewelde stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 70th minute, two minutes after coming on.

The loss left them in second spot in the table, having garnered nine points from four games. Bodo/Glimt lead the way at the summit with maximum points garnered from three games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde have 26 wins from the last 50 head-to-head games. Bodo/Glimt were victorious on 14 occasions while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Molde claimed a 1-0 victory in the NM Cup final.

Molde have kept a clean sheet in four of their five competitive games this season.

Bodo/Glimt have made a four-game winning start to the season across competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding none.

Molde have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games played at the Aspyra Stadion.

Bodo/Glimt's three league games this season have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Prediction

The last five Eliteserien titles have been won between these two sides and they are likely to compete for the title once again this season. Bodo/Glimt are already the early pacesetters as they lay their marker to defend the crown they won last season.

Molde have blinked first in the title race, with their defeat in midweek leaving them level on points with their hosts, having played one game more. MFK had a season to forget last term, finishing fifth - the first time they finished outside the top two in six seasons - and an outcome they will be keen to avoid.

We are backing Bodo/Glimt to claim all three points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Molde

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

