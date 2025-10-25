Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

The action continues in round 26 of the Norwegian Eliteserien as Bodo/Glimt play host to Molde on Sunday. Molde are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Aspmyra Stadion, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in July 2020, and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Bodo/Glimt were denied their first win of the UEFA Champions League campaign as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in Turkey on Wednesday.

While Kjetil Knutsen’s side have managed just two points from their three Champions League games, they return to action in the Eliteserien, where they are on a blistering 14-game unbeaten run, claiming 11 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Sarpsborg on June 29.

Bodo/Glimt are front-runners for the Eliteserien crown this season as they sit second in the league table with 55 points from 24 matches, four points behind first-placed Viking, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Molde were left empty-handed yet again in the league as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Sandefjord last Sunday.

Magne Hoseth’s men have now lost five of their most recent six Eliteserien matches, with a 4-1 victory over Valerenga on September 28 being the exception.

Molde have picked up nine wins and three draws from their 25 league games so far to collect 30 points and sit 12th in the standings, just five points above the drop zone.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Molde hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bodo/Glimt have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

The Glimt are unbeaten in their last eight home matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and two draws since the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sarpsborg in June.

Molde have failed to taste victory in their most recent six Eliteserien away games, losing five and picking up one draw since the start of July.

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Bodo/Glimt and Molde have produced a combined 38 goals and another goal-fest is on the cards this weekend.

While Molde have struggled for results on their travels, the Glimt have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are backing them to come out on top at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Molde

Bodo/Glimt vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in nine of their last 10 encounters)

