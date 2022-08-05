Bodo/Glimt vs Odd prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022–23

Seeking to pick up a fifth win on the bounce, Bodo/Glimt play host to Odd in round 17 of the Norwegian Eliteserien at the Aspmyra Stadion on Saturday.

The visitors head into the weekend on a four-game winless run and will be looking to arrest this slump in form.

Bodo/Glimt maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 5-0 victory over Aalesund in the Eliteserien on Wednesday.

They have now won their last four games across all competitions, including an 8-0 thrashing of Linfield in the second leg of their Champions League second-round qualifier.

With 31 points from 16 games, Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the Eliteserien standings, eight points off first-placed Molde.

Meanwhile, Odd were condemned to a sixth home defeat in seven games last time out when they were beaten 3-2 by Rosenborg.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games, picking up two points from a possible 12.

With 20 points from 10 games, Odd are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with Sandefjord Fotball.

Bodo/Glimt vs Odd Head-To-Head

Odd boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides. Bodo/Glimt have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Odd Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Odd Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts will be without Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen, who have been sidelined through knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

Odd

Odd head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Pål Arne Johansen the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Odd Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Helstad Amundsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino

Odd Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leopold Wahlstedt; Espen Ruud, Odin Björtuft, Steffen Hagen, Josef Brian Baccay; Filip Jørgensen, Solomon Owusu, Joshua Kitolano; Conrad Wallem, William Stensrud, Milan Jevtovic

Bodo/Glimt vs Odd Prediction

High-flying Bodo/Glimt will fancy their chances of claiming victory once again as they face an out-of-sorts Odd side who have failed to win any of their last four games. The hosts boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Odd

