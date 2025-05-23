Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenberg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Rosenberg to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The visitors are unbeaten in the league thus far and are second in the league table with 18 points. Glimt have three wins from five games and are 10th in the standings.

The hosts suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week, as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Tromso. Kasper Høgh gave them the lead in the 38th minute, but second-half goals from Leo Cornic and Vetle Skjærvik helped Tromso register a comeback win.

Troillongan registered a 1-0 home win over Haugesund in their previous league outing. Their winning run continued in the Norwegian Cup fourth round with a 3-2 away triumph over Kongsvinger on Tuesday.

Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenberg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 52 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 33 wins. Glimt have seven wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered away wins in their league meetings last season, scoring three goals apiece.

The visitors are unbeaten in 12 competitive games across all competitions this season.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last four home games in Eliteserien, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored 10 goals in the league thus far. The visitors have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding two goals, two fewer than Glimt.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three league games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenberg Prediction

Superlaget have endured a poor run of form, losing all four games across all competitions in May. They have failed to score in two games during that period. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss at home in the Eliteserien since July 2023 and will look to build on that form.

Troillongan have won four of their last five games, scoring 12 goals while keeping four clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last four away meetings against Glimt, scoring nine goals.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' unbeaten record in the Eliteserien, Troillongan should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Rosenberg

Bodo/Glimt vs Rosenberg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rosenberg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

