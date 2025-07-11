Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Sandefjord to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The visitors have a one-point lead over the seventh-placed Glimt, who have played one fewer match.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 away draw by Kristiansund last week. Defender Odin Lurås Bjørtuft gave them the lead in the ninth minute, and he was sent off in the 86th minute. Leander Næss Alvheim scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Kristiansund.

The visitors have seen conclusive results across all competitions this season. They met Rosenborg last week and registered a 2-0 home triumph. Jakob Maslö Dunsby scored in the 27th minute, and Sander Risan Mørk doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times in all competitions. Glimt have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The visitors have five wins, and six games have ended in draws.

Guttane went unbeaten in their league meetings against the hosts last season.

Glimt have seen conclusive results in 11 competitive home games in 2025, recording eight wins.

The visitors have suffered four consecutive defeats on their travels, conceding three goals apiece in three games in that period.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Glimt are unbeaten at home in competitive games in this fixture, winning eight of their 11 games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 11 goals in 11 games.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction

Superlaget have suffered two defeats in their last six games, with both losses registered at home. They went winless in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, scoring one goal apiece, and will look to improve upon that record.

Guttane have suffered five losses in the Eliteserien this season, with all defeats registered on their travels. They have scored at least two goals in three of their last five games in this fixture and will look to continue that form.

Considering the visitors' poor recent away form and Glimt's unbeaten home record in this fixture, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sandefjord

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

