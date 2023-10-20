Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Bodo/Glimt host Sandefjord at the Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday (October 21).

The two clubs are on opposite paths, with Bodo seeking to strengthen their lead in the table, while Sandefjord fighting to beat the drop. Bodo sit atop the standings with 55 points, leading second-placed Viking just three points.

Glimt have glory in their sights with six games to go. They have won the Norwegian top flight twice, with their last success in 2021. Vikings are not the only threat, as third and fourth–placed Brann and Tromsø boast 48 points apiece, though.

Sandefjord, meanwhile, have won only five of their 24 games, losing 13. They're second from the floor with 21 points and are relegation-bound alongside Aalesund. However, with 18 points up for grabs, the visitors could improve their position in the standings

St.Mary's are yet to clinch the league, finishing 14th out of 16 teams last season. They're coming off three straight defeats, with seven goals conceded against five scored.

Their last visit to the Aspmyra Stadion ended in a 4-1 loss and have one win in their last five away games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo have won four times and lost once in their last five games with Sandefjord.

The two teams have met 21 times, with Bodo winning 12 and losing four.

Bodo have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Sandefjord have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Bodo have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Sandefjord have won once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Bodo: W-L-W-W-W; Sandefjord: L-L-L-W-L

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction

Bodo are eying nothing short of maximum points to stay ahead in the race. They will count on Amahl Pellegrino, who leads the league with 22 goals and nine assists. Faris Pemi Moumbagna and Albert Gronbaek have been part of the ride, too, netting 13 and eight goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Danilo Al-Saed has been outstanding for Sandefjord, scoring nine goals, while Filip Ottosson has contributed six assists. The duo are the visitors' main attacking threats.

However, their better form, home advantage and momentum make Bodo the favourites to clinch a convincing home win.

Prediction: Bodo 3-1 Sandefjord

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bodo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bodo/Glimt to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sandefjord to score - Yes