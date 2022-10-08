Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Bodo/Glimt and Sandefjord will battle for three points in an Eliteserian matchday 25 fixture on Sunday (October 9).
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding scored first-half goals to set the tone before Fabio Vieira capped off a wonderful display with an 84th-minute strike.
The Norwegian champions will turn their attention to the domestic scene as they seek a return to winning ways. Bodo claimed maximum points in a 4-1 away victory over Lillestrom last weekend. Amahl Pellegrino had an eventful game, contributing a goal and two assists.
Sandefjord, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Sarpsborg at home. Mohamed Ofkir's first half opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Gustav Engvall's 78th-minute equaliser.
The draw has left the Hvalfangerne floundering in the relegation zone. They are now three points away from safety. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, are in second spot, a whopping 15 points behind runaway leaders Molde.
Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bodo/Glimt have nine wins from their last 17 games against Sandefjord. Four games have ended in a win for the visitors.
- Their most recent meeting came in April 2022, where Bodo/Glimt claimed a 2-1 away win.
- Four of Bodo/Glimt's last five games have prodcued at least three goals.
- Bodo/Glimt had scored in 17 consecutive games before their defeat to Arsenal in midweek.
- Sandefjord's last nine games on the road have produced at least three goals.
- The last ten games in this fixture have seen both teams score.
Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction
Bodo/Glimt are out of the running to defend their league crown, with their 15-point deficit against Molde practically unassailable. However, the two-time defending champions will keep fighting till the race is mathematically over.
Sandefjord, meanwhile, are overwhelming underdogs and are unlikely to pose much of a threat.
Bodo/Glimt have been imperious in front of their own fans and rarely falter in games where they are the favourites. Barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.
Prediction: Bodo/Glint 4-1 Sandefjord
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals
Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to lead at halftime
Tip 5 - Bodo/Glimt to score 2+ goals
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here