Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Bodo/Glimt and Sandefjord will battle for three points in an Eliteserian matchday 25 fixture on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding scored first-half goals to set the tone before Fabio Vieira capped off a wonderful display with an 84th-minute strike.

The Norwegian champions will turn their attention to the domestic scene as they seek a return to winning ways. Bodo claimed maximum points in a 4-1 away victory over Lillestrom last weekend. Amahl Pellegrino had an eventful game, contributing a goal and two assists.

Sandefjord, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Sarpsborg at home. Mohamed Ofkir's first half opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Gustav Engvall's 78th-minute equaliser.

The draw has left the Hvalfangerne floundering in the relegation zone. They are now three points away from safety. Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, are in second spot, a whopping 15 points behind runaway leaders Molde.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have nine wins from their last 17 games against Sandefjord. Four games have ended in a win for the visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022, where Bodo/Glimt claimed a 2-1 away win.

Four of Bodo/Glimt's last five games have prodcued at least three goals.

Bodo/Glimt had scored in 17 consecutive games before their defeat to Arsenal in midweek.

Sandefjord's last nine games on the road have produced at least three goals.

The last ten games in this fixture have seen both teams score.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are out of the running to defend their league crown, with their 15-point deficit against Molde practically unassailable. However, the two-time defending champions will keep fighting till the race is mathematically over.

Sandefjord, meanwhile, are overwhelming underdogs and are unlikely to pose much of a threat.

Bodo/Glimt have been imperious in front of their own fans and rarely falter in games where they are the favourites. Barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Bodo/Glint 4-1 Sandefjord

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to lead at halftime

Tip 5 - Bodo/Glimt to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes