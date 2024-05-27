Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord prediction, preview, team news and more | Norwegian Eliteserien 2023-24

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns as Bodo/Glimt and Sandefjord go head-to-head at the Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday (May 29). Andreas Tegstrom’s Sandefjord have lost their last five meetings with Bodo/Glimt since October 2021.

The hosts failed to return to winning ways on Friday, as they could only salvage a 2-2 home draw with KFUM Oslo. That followed a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss to HamKam on May 20, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

Despite their recent drop-off in form, Bodo/Glimt sit atop the Eliteserien with 23 points from 10 matches, two points above second-placed Fredrikstad.

Meanwhile, Sandefjord were left empty handed yet again, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to 10-man Haugesund last weekend. Tegstrom’s men have lost three games on the bounce, conceding seven goals and scoring twice since a 4-1 victory over Sarpsborg on May 12.

Sandefjord have picked up seven points from nine matches to sit 15th in the league table, level on points with rock-bottom Tromso.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Head-to-Head

Bodo/Glimt holds the upper hand in the fixture, having won 13 of the last 22 meetings. Sandefjord have picked up four wins in that period.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Sandefjord Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts will take to the pitch without several players due to injury.

Injured: Fredrik Bjorkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet, Runar Espejord, Sondre Sorli

Suspended: None

Sandefjord

Sandefjord will have to cope without Darrell Tibell and Filp Loftesnes-Bjune, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Darrell Tibell, Filip Loftesnes-Bjune

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Predicted XIs

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Fredrik Sjovold, Odin Bjortuft, Jostein Gundersen, Adam Sorensen; Hakon Evjen, Patrick Berg, Albert Gronbaek; Nino Zugelj, August Mikkelsen, Jens Petter Hauge

Sandefjord (4-3-3): Hugo Keto; Fredrik Pedersen, Fredrik Berglie, Stian Kristiansen, Vetle Walle Egeli; Sander Risan Mørk, Filip Ottosson, Simon Amin; Danilo Al-Saed, Alexander Ruud Tveter, Jakob Dunsby

Bodo/Glimt vs Sandefjord Prediction

Bodo/Glimt will be licking their lips, as they take on a floundering Sandefjord side who have lost their last three games. C men are on a five-game losing streak against the hosts, and the trend could continue at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Sandefjord