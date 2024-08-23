Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Bodo/Glimt will battle for three points against Sarpsborg in an Eliteserien matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (August 24th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday (August 24th).

Odin Luras Bjortuft and Isak Maatta scored to put them two goals up by the 62nd minute while Ognjen Mimovic halved the deficit with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The Yellow Horde have not been in league action since sharing the spoils during a 1-1 draw away to Viking a fortnight ago.

Sarpsborg, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Haugesund last weekend. They took the lead through Franklin Tebo Uchenna's 27th-minute strike while Julius Eskesen drew the game level in the 35th minute. Daniel Job restored their lead in the 62nd minute while Sory Diarra equalized for Haugesund in the 81st minute.

The draw left them in 10th spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 19 games. Glimt lead the way at the top of the league with 41 points.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 13 wins from the last 24 head-to-head games. Sarpsborg were victorious four times.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Glimt claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Sarpsborg are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four draws)

Nine of Glimt's last 10 league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sarpsborg's last 14 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with 21 games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Glimt have the best home attacking record in the league with 22 goals scored in nine games played in front of their fans.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Glimt return to league action after two weeks and hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table. Their title defense remains on course although more priority will be placed on securing UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Sarpsborg's games tend to be high-scoring and facing the league's most potent attack means the goals could flow here.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 4-1 Sarpsborg

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Glimt to score in both halves

