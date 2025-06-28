Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will invite Sarpsborg to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. The hosts are fourth in the league table with 19 points. Notably, they have played four fewer games than the league leaders, Viking, and trail them by 13 points. The visitors have won just three of their 10 games thus far.

Superlaget have won three of their last four games in the Eliteserien. After a 4-2 loss to Viking last week, they have won their two games this month. They overcame Brann 3-0 at home in their previous outing. Ole Didrik Blomberg and Kasper Høgh scored in the first half and Ulrik Saltnes scored soon after the break. Patrick Berg picked up two assists.

The visitors are winless in their last four league games, playing out three draws. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Bryne in their previous league outing. They met Rosenborg in the Norwegian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday and registered a 4-2 win on penalties.

Trending

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 32 times in all competitions, including friendlies. Superlaget have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. The visitors have six wins and seven games have ended in draws.

Glimt are unbeaten in their last 16 games in this fixture and registered an 8-1 win on aggregate in the league meetings last season.

Sarpsborg have enjoyed an unbeaten run away from home in the Eliteserien this season, drawing three of their five games.

Bodo have won four of their last six league games and they have scored at least three goals in these wins.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Superlaget have won six of their last eight home games in all competitions. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins. They are unbeaten in this fixture since September 2016 and are on a seven-game winning streak.

The visitors have drawn their three games this month, though they registered a win on penalties on Wednesday. They are unbeaten in away games this season, winning six of the nine games.

Considering Glimt's dominance in this fixture and better goalscoring form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sarpsborg

Bodo/Glimt vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More